Dr. McCombs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul McCombs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul McCombs, MD
Dr. Paul McCombs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.
Dr. McCombs works at
Dr. McCombs' Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Midtown Neurosurgery2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Riverside Family Medicine3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 230, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 327-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Windsor Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Free of pain since my spinal fusion surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Paul McComb.
About Dr. Paul McCombs, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1952371098
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Neurosurgery
