Dr. Paul Mccormick, MD
Dr. Paul Mccormick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthPartners
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent I won’t deny that his people can be as warm and fuzzy but he’s brilliant and as far as his bedside manner is concerned well I guess I would rather have the BEST IN THE WORLD then worry about his demeanor. I had surgery 2019 and I need to see him again 2022 and I pray he has time and I can see him as fast as possible because honestly I would never want anyone else touching my spine but him
- English, Spanish
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian-Columbia
Dr. Mccormick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mccormick accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mccormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mccormick speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mccormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mccormick.
