Dr. Paul McDonough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McDonough, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul McDonough, MD
Dr. Paul McDonough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. McDonough works at
Dr. McDonough's Office Locations
-
1
Spineabilene1888 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 795-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonough?
Dr. McDonough performed a cervical spinal fusion for me in 2016. At age 70, I’m back with spondylitis and degenerative L3, L4 issue. I wouldn’t see anyone else! He is thorough and just the best in Abilene.
About Dr. Paul McDonough, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1588669774
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough works at
Dr. McDonough has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.