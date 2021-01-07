Overview of Dr. Paul McDonough, MD

Dr. Paul McDonough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. McDonough works at Spineabilene in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.