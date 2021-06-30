Overview

Dr. Paul McGrew, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.