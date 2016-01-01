Dr. Paul McKeough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKeough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McKeough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul McKeough, MD
Dr. Paul McKeough, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Dr. McKeough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McKeough's Office Locations
-
1
MelroseWakefield Radiation Oncology48 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 279-0655
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKeough?
About Dr. Paul McKeough, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1851330856
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Hartford Hosp
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKeough accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKeough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKeough works at
Dr. McKeough has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKeough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKeough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKeough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.