Dr. Paul McWhirter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul McWhirter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. McWhirter works at
Locations
John Muir Health1450 Treat Blvd Ste 220B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 937-1770
Diablo Valley Oncology and Hematology Medical Group Inc2400 Balfour Rd Ste 230, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 671-0610
John Muir Physician Network2485 High School Ave Ste 100, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 671-0610
John Muir Medical Center Concord2540 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 671-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor is awesome, so caring about you, and he listens to you. I so miss not being in range to have him treat me .. Doc McWhirter truly spoiled me for any other doctor. he never looked at his watch. Explained things for you to understand.
About Dr. Paul McWhirter, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609843366
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McWhirter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McWhirter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McWhirter has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McWhirter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McWhirter speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McWhirter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWhirter.
