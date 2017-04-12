Overview

Dr. Paul McWhirter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. McWhirter works at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA and Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.