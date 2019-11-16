Dr. Paul Mecherikunnel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mecherikunnel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mecherikunnel, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Mecherikunnel, MD
Dr. Paul Mecherikunnel, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Mecherikunnel's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Center107 E Holly Ave Ste 3, Sterling, VA 20164 Directions (703) 977-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch surgeon with great bedside manner and follow up. He spends a lot of time listening to you and has great results. Excellent service.
About Dr. Paul Mecherikunnel, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1720030612
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- John Hopkins Hospital
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopedic Surgery
