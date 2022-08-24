See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Marietta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Mefferd, DO

Pain Medicine
4.0 (56)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Mefferd, DO

Dr. Paul Mefferd, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Mefferd works at The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C. in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mefferd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C.
    790 Church St NE Ste 550, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 419-9902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Nancy Perkins — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Mefferd, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376755538
    Education & Certifications

    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Mefferd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mefferd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mefferd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mefferd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mefferd works at The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C. in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mefferd’s profile.

    Dr. Mefferd has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mefferd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mefferd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mefferd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mefferd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mefferd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

