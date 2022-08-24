Dr. Paul Mefferd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mefferd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mefferd, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C.790 Church St NE Ste 550, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 419-9902
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Dr, Medford listens to your concerns carefully. Would recommend for your back issues. Staff in back is helpful and caring.
Dr. Mefferd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mefferd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mefferd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mefferd works at
Dr. Mefferd has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mefferd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mefferd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mefferd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mefferd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mefferd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.