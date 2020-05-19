Dr. Paul Megehee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megehee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Megehee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.
Scottsboro Office408 Taylor St, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 259-5211
- Highlands Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
Such an amazing doctor, I trust him completely, he’s done 3 of my surgeries and I can honestly say I was back to my old self within a week all 3 times , tubal , bladder tack , hysterectomy , pain free , his bedside manner is amazing, and he always explains exactly what he’s doing in depth. I just love him !!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Marshall University School Of Med
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Dr. Megehee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megehee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megehee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Megehee works at
Dr. Megehee has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Megehee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Megehee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megehee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Megehee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Megehee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.