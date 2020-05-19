Overview of Dr. Paul Megehee, MD

Dr. Paul Megehee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Megehee works at Scottsboro Obstrcs&Gynclgy Spc in Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.