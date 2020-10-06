Dr. Paul Meggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Meggs, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Meggs, MD
Dr. Paul Meggs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meggs' Office Locations
Paul D Meggs MD Frisco2840 Legacy Dr Ste 420, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 705-1513Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meggs is wonderful, he takes the time to genuinely listen to his patients. Because most of the women in my family also see Dr. Meggs, he has delivered 9 of the 12 children in our extended family. I trust him implicitly and wouldn't consider seeing another doctor.
About Dr. Paul Meggs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Hospital University Tex Health Science
- St Paul Hosp-U Tex Hlth Sci
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Meggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.