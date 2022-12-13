Dr. Paul Meli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Meli, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Meli, MD
Dr. Paul Meli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They completed their residency with Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
Dr. Meli works at
Dr. Meli's Office Locations
Paul Meli Orthopedic Surgery2122 NW 62nd St Ste 202, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33309 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meli and his staff are friendly, punctual, fast, efficient, and true professionals. Dr. Meli's skills as a surgeon are unsurpassed. My knee feels like it did thirty years ago, after Dr Meli worked on it. The Dr took his time (post surgery) to explain what he found was wrong and how he fixed it. I would recommend Dr. Meli and his staff to anyone in need of repair.
About Dr. Paul Meli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1669589362
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meli works at
Dr. Meli has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
349 patients have reviewed Dr. Meli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.