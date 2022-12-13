Overview of Dr. Paul Meli, MD

Dr. Paul Meli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They completed their residency with Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center



Dr. Meli works at Paul Meli Orthopedic Surgery in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.