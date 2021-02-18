Overview of Dr. Paul Melnick, MD

Dr. Paul Melnick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Melnick works at Chesapeake Neurology Services in Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, Vertigo and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.