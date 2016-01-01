Overview of Dr. Paul Meyer, MD

Dr. Paul Meyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avera Heart Hospital Of South Dakota and Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.



Dr. Meyer works at North Central Heart Institute in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, Lobectomy, Open and Cardiac Tamponade along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.