Dr. Paul Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Michael, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
Palm Beach Heart & Vascular1035 S State Road 7 Ste 119, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 500-5347
Palm Beach Heart & Vascular2609 W Woolbright Rd Ste 4, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 500-5347Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- RockPort Health Care
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love the atmosphere at the center, my husband and I were treated like family. We traveled from The Bahamas and was so pleased with the service of the staff and Dr. Michael; his skill set is second to none. I am so grateful to him and his team my husband can walk again without pain.
About Dr. Paul Michael, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1477879229
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michael speaks Arabic and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
