Overview of Dr. Paul Mignone, MD

Dr. Paul Mignone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Mignone works at Mignone Medical Eye Care in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.