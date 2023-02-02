Dr. Paul Milhoua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milhoua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Milhoua, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Milhoua, MD is an Urology Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Hawthorn Medical Associates535 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
SMG Surgical Services at Saint Anne's Hospital851 Middle St Ste 3100, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 679-1313
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
I have known Dr. Paul Milhoua for several years. He is an intelligent Dr. And surgeon. His bed manners are second to none. He is kind,, caring, great memory, very pleasant and personable. He explains everything, makes you feel good and for some reason he always makes feel at ease. If you need a kind, considerate, intelligent caring urologist, there are not enough kind words to express my gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Milhoua. He is in my book an exemplary doctor! Thank you for being who you are. The world needs more people like you! Thank you.
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306040589
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
