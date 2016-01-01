Dr. Paul Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Paul Miller, MD
Dr. Paul Miller, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from The George Washington University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Center for Bone Health, P.C.6655 W Jewell Ave Ste 2, Lakewood, CO 80232 Directions (303) 284-2352Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Paul Miller, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1174663819
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Med Ctr
- U Rochester-Strong Meml Hos
- The George Washington University
- Gettysburg College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.