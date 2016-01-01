Overview of Dr. Paul Miller, MD

Dr. Paul Miller, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from The George Washington University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Miller works at Colorado Center for Bone Health, P.C. in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.