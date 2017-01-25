Dr. Paul Milling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Milling, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Milling, MD
Dr. Paul Milling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Milling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Milling's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph M. Mann III MD Handsurgery Apc735 E Ohio Ave Ste 203, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 746-7965
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milling?
The staff are very nice and Dr. Milling is very thorough and explains everything.
About Dr. Paul Milling, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1609864834
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milling accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milling works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Milling. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.