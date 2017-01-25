See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Paul Milling, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Milling, MD

Dr. Paul Milling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.

Dr. Milling works at Joseph M. Mann III MD Handsurgery Apc in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Milling's Office Locations

    Joseph M. Mann III MD Handsurgery Apc
    735 E Ohio Ave Ste 203, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 746-7965

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Systemic Chondromalacia

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 25, 2017
    The staff are very nice and Dr. Milling is very thorough and explains everything.
    June Howes in vista, ca — Jan 25, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Milling, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609864834
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Milling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milling works at Joseph M. Mann III MD Handsurgery Apc in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Milling’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Milling. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

