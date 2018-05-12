Overview of Dr. Paul Mitchell, MD

Dr. Paul Mitchell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.