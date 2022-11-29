Overview of Dr. Paul Mitchell, MD

Dr. Paul Mitchell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Vidant Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Neurosurgical Associates in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.