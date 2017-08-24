Overview

Dr. Paul Moniz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iron County Medical Center, Madison Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Moniz works at Midwest Health Group in Farmington, MO with other offices in Bonne Terre, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.