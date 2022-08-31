Overview of Dr. Paul Montalbano, MD

Dr. Paul Montalbano, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Montalbano works at Neuroscience Associates- Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.