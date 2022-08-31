Dr. Paul Montalbano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montalbano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Montalbano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Montalbano, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Neuroscience Associates- Meridian3875 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7251
Neuroscience Associates - Boise6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 448-7250Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- SelectHealth
- Worker's Compensation
Unbeknownst to me, I had been struggling with osteoarthritis in my spine for some years and it was an accident and an x-ray that brought it to my attention. I went to an orthopedic surgeon who referred me to Dr Montalbano who immediately had more scans done to make sure we took the right route for treatment. The day after my surgery I was in no pain, other than the surgical pain! And the staff throughout the process were so helpful and kind. I am SO glad I had my surgery!
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Montalbano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montalbano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montalbano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
223 patients have reviewed Dr. Montalbano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montalbano.
