Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Moore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Elmore Community Hospital, J. Paul Jones Hospital and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates PC273 Winton M Blount Loop, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 280-1500
-
2
The Uab Medicine Rheumatology Clinic2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 280-1500
-
3
Baptist Medical Center South2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 280-1500
-
4
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 280-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Elmore Community Hospital
- J. Paul Jones Hospital
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr Moore has a great bedside manner! Friendly and made me feellike a human and not just a paycheck
About Dr. Paul Moore, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1285668699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.