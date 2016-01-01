Dr. Paul Bossous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bossous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bossous, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Bossous, MD
Dr. Paul Bossous, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Bossous works at
Dr. Bossous' Office Locations
360 Kidney Care at Mediplex4970 N Expressway Ste D, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Bossous, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1487975439
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center (UTHSCSA)
- Universidad Del Noreste, Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Bossous accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bossous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bossous has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more.
Dr. Bossous speaks Creole and Spanish.
Dr. Bossous has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bossous.
