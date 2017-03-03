Overview of Dr. Paul Morin, MD

Dr. Paul Morin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Morin works at Channel Islnd Fam Prac Urgnt Cr in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.