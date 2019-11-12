Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Morris, MD
Dr. Paul Morris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
Paul T. Morris MD Inc1380 Lusitana St Ste 507, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 521-4664
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 538-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Direct yet caring. Thorough and no wasting our time like another specialist did. Consultation, biopsy and on our way to better health
About Dr. Paul Morris, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952403438
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery
