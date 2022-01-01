Overview of Dr. Paul Morton, MD

Dr. Paul Morton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kamuela, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Morton works at North Hawaii Community Hospital in Kamuela, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI, Honolulu, HI, Waipahu, HI and Kailua Kona, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.