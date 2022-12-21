Dr. Paul Motta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Motta, DO
Overview
Dr. Paul Motta, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Motta works at
Locations
-
1
Dothan Hematology & Oncology P. C.4300 W Main St Ste 403, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-4788
-
2
Vision Professionals102 Doctors Dr, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 671-2855
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Motta?
My son was seen a few years ago for allergy testing. I recently went for allergy testing. One of the best patient experiences at a physician office. Staff and Dr. Motta were very friendly and made me feel valued as a patient. Efficient wait time and good communication.
About Dr. Paul Motta, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073575924
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motta works at
Dr. Motta has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.