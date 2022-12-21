Overview

Dr. Paul Motta, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Motta works at ENT Care in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.