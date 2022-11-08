Overview of Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD

Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George',S University|St George's University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Moulinie works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.