Dr. Paul Moya, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.
UNITED FAMILY PHYSICIANS, INC Glendora, CA210 S Grand Ave Ste 415, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Paul Moya is such a caring, compassionate and very hands-on doctor. You can see and feel that he trully cares for his patients and looks after their well-being even after office hours. He goes out of his way to really reach out to his patients and explains clearly the procedures on how to cure them and make them feel better. He is an amazing doctor and we are so fortunate that we are under his care! Thank you very very much Dr. Moya!
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Dr. Moya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moya works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.