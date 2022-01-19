Overview

Dr. Paul Mullen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pearl River County Hospital.



Dr. Mullen works at Coast Cardiovascular Associates P.L.L.C in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.