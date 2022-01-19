Dr. Paul Mullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mullen, MD
Dr. Paul Mullen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pearl River County Hospital.
Coast Cardiovascular Associates P.L.L.C1391 Broad Ave Ste 1391, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 863-8868
Biloxi Office1756 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 863-8868
- Pearl River County Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Mullen is a really good doctor & he has the experience & expertise to help anyone feel better.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114977451
- U MD/Baltimore Va
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullen works at
Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.