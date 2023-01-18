Dr. Paul Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mullin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Mullin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Margaretville Memorial Hospital and Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C.360 Washington Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-7140
NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital156 William St Fl 7, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 746-2596
Epilepsy Center520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-5519
Hospital Affiliations
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication. Thorough!
About Dr. Paul Mullin, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588682827
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
