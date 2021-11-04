Overview of Dr. Paul Murphy, MD

Dr. Paul Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.