Dr. Paul Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Murray, MD
Dr. Paul Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Physicians for Womens Health LLC31 Sycamore St Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 247-3279
Paul B Murray, MD1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3220, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 247-3279Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hartford Orthopedic Surgeons PC7 Elm St Ste 202, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 247-3279
Hartford Orthopedic Surgeons35 Nod Rd Ste 105, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 247-3279
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had bilateral knee replacements by Dr Murray with great success! Dr Murray and his team are excellent! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Paul Murray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French
- 1376518035
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murray speaks French.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.