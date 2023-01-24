See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Paul Murray, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (63)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Murray, MD

Dr. Paul Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Murray works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT, Enfield, CT and Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

    Physicians for Womens Health LLC
    31 Sycamore St Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 247-3279
    Paul B Murray, MD
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3220, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 247-3279
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Hartford Orthopedic Surgeons PC
    7 Elm St Ste 202, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 247-3279
    Hartford Orthopedic Surgeons
    35 Nod Rd Ste 105, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 247-3279

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 24, 2023
    Had bilateral knee replacements by Dr Murray with great success! Dr Murray and his team are excellent! Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Paul Murray, MD
Specialties

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, French
    • 1376518035
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • Tufts University
