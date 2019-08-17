Dr. Paul Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Murray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
SGMC Cardiology2409 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 433-8159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murray's accurate diagnosis and quick action probably saved my life 10 years ago. I have absolute confidence in him and recommend him to all that ask.
About Dr. Paul Murray, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1730183542
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School Of Med
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Florida State University, Chemistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.