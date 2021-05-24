Dr. Muscat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Muscat, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Muscat, MD
Dr. Paul Muscat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Muscat's Office Locations
Maine Medical Partners Neurology92 Campus Dr Ste 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine49 Spring St Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Maine Cardiology Associates119 GANNETT DR, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (207) 885-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muscat is friendly, efficient and effective, in my experience. (I've been seeing him for four years.) I had previously been diagnosed but he thought I had been misdiagnosed; he was right, and I haven't had an episode since.
About Dr. Paul Muscat, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366442923
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Anesthesiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muscat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muscat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muscat has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muscat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Muscat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muscat.
