Dr. Paul Musselman II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 904 Sahara Trl, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 758-9787
- 2 6262 Mahoning Ave Ste B, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 779-6826
Marc S Saunders D.o.3915 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 758-9787
Sharon Regional Medical Center740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Directions (724) 983-3911
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
my exp was very good,all aspects very good Dr and staff.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710994918
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
