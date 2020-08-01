Overview of Dr. Paul Nasca, DPM

Dr. Paul Nasca, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Nasca works at Dr Paul C. Nasca in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.