Dr. Paul Nasca, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Nasca, DPM
Dr. Paul Nasca, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Nasca works at
Dr. Nasca's Office Locations
Dr Paul C. Nasca2562 Walden Ave Ste 105, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 683-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
New patient for ingrown toenail. Very professional and thorough. Made me feel very comfortable during the procedure. Nice staff as well.
About Dr. Paul Nasca, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639192677
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.