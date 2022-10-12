See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD

Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nasilowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7107 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 622-2876
  2. 2
    Fresenius Medical Care Norridge
    4701 N Cumberland Ave, Norridge, IL 60706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 423-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Diabetes Type 2
Back Pain
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nasilowski?

    Oct 12, 2022
    The service I received was excellent. The staff showed that they really care about their patients. Dr Pawel Nasilowski really cares about his patients and it shows. I wouldn't go to any other doctor but him he is the best!
    Chris Aszt — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nasilowski to family and friends

    Dr. Nasilowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nasilowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD.

    About Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386740363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasilowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasilowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasilowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasilowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasilowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasilowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasilowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pawel Nasilowski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.