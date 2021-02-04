Dr. Paul Nassif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Nassif, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Nassif, MD
Dr. Paul Nassif, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nassif's Office Locations
Donald B. Yoo, M.D.120 S Spalding Dr Ste 315, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 275-2467
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nassif and team were top notch. Responsive, caring and I felt they went above and beyond every step of the way.
About Dr. Paul Nassif, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.