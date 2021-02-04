See All Otolaryngologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Paul Nassif, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (43)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Nassif, MD

Dr. Paul Nassif, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nassif works at Donald B. Yoo, M.D. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nassif's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald B. Yoo, M.D.
    120 S Spalding Dr Ste 315, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-2467

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 04, 2021
Dr. Nassif and team were top notch. Responsive, caring and I felt they went above and beyond every step of the way.
— Feb 04, 2021
Photo: Dr. Paul Nassif, MD
About Dr. Paul Nassif, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154422665
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Nassif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nassif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nassif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nassif works at Donald B. Yoo, M.D. in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nassif’s profile.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassif.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

