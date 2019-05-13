Dr. Paul Nausieda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nausieda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Nausieda, MD
Dr. Paul Nausieda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Chicago.
St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care2450 W NORTH AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53205 Directions (414) 210-2430
- Humana
He diagnosed me with Parkinson’s. He was a great listener & empathic towards me. I live in Florida now & can’t find a good neurologist like him. I miss him!
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1932146412
- University of Chicago
- Neurology
Dr. Nausieda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nausieda accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nausieda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nausieda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nausieda.
