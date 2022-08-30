Overview of Dr. Paul Nguyen, MD

Dr. Paul Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Prescott Urology, Ltd in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.