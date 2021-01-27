Dr. Paul Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Noel, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Noel, MD
Dr. Paul Noel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Dr. Noel's Office Locations
Noel & Rayburn Mds PC201 N Malone St, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 216-6500
Athens-limestone Hospital700 W Market St, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 233-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was polite and considerate. Gave me the assistance I needed as far as information and help with paperwork. Answered all questions I had about issue I was having and what treatments were needed. Dr. Noel and his nurse were very thorough and professional. I have no problem recommending them.
About Dr. Paul Noel, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noel has seen patients for Second-Degree Burns, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.