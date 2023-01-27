Overview of Dr. Paul Norris, MD

Dr. Paul Norris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Norris works at Miami Beach Ob/Gyn Associates in North Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.