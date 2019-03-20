Dr. Paul Nowak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Nowak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
1225 E Cliff Dr Ste 100 Bldg 3, El Paso, TX 79902
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Hes straight forward and makes sure you understand everything. It's easy to make an appointment and we can always get in on the same day. Hes the best pediatrician and cant recommend him enough! Hes even attended us over phone call on weekends.
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
