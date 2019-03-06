Dr. Paul Nowicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Nowicki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Nowicki, MD
Dr. Paul Nowicki, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Dr. Nowicki works at
Dr. Nowicki's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist MD Anderson1301 Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 388-6518Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowicki?
Best Doctor ever! Glad I chose him! I finally feel like I am in great hands after suffering with female issues for over 20 years! He just did my surgery less than a week ago and I feel great! I am looking forward to when I am totally recovered how much better I will be!
About Dr. Paul Nowicki, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255382982
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowicki works at
Dr. Nowicki has seen patients for Colposcopy, Excision of Cervix and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowicki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.