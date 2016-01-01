Overview of Dr. Paul Oberstein, MD

Dr. Paul Oberstein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Oberstein works at Perlmutter Cancer Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.