Overview

Dr. Paul Ogershok, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Waynesburg, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Ogershok works at Jack M. Bergstein MD LLC in Waynesburg, PA with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.