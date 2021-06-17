Dr. O'Moore accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD
Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Radiology Group of Abington, PC1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-6226
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Great bedside manner. Explained everything and had a positive attitude. Put me at ease.
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861480428
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
