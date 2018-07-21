Dr. Paul Orloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Orloff, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Orloff, MD
Dr. Paul Orloff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
Dr. Orloff works at
Dr. Orloff's Office Locations
-
1
Eastside Eye Surgeons178 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-2124Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orloff?
Dr. Orloff is a perfect ophthalmologist! He is very careful and thorough when he examines my eyes. He spends plenty of time with me and always produces an excellent prescription. i went to a local optometrist to save time (but not money) last month and I was given a totally wrong lens prescription. I then went back to Dr. Orloff and got the right prescription as well as a recommendation for an excellent nearby optician. I am so lucky to be connected with such a great opththamologist!
About Dr. Paul Orloff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700973716
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- St Lukes Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orloff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orloff works at
Dr. Orloff has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orloff speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.